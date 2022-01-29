Authorities conduct checks at the Little Boss pet shop in Causeway Bay after hamsters there were blamed for infecting a staff member with the coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong study confirms world’s first known hamster-to-human coronavirus transmissions
- The study, run as a preprint by The Lancet, determined there were two separate hamster-to-human transmissions, and that the pets contracted Covid-19 before arriving in the city
- Suspicions of hamster-to-human transmissions had prompted a massive cull of the rodents, sparking an outcry from animal lovers
