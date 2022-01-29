Residents shop at a wet market in Tsuen Wan on Saturday in preparation for the coming Lunar New Year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Residents shop at a wet market in Tsuen Wan on Saturday in preparation for the coming Lunar New Year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong social-distancing rules, higher prices put a damper on Lunar New Year festivities

  • Extended tough measures restricting evening dining at restaurants mean that Lunar New Year’s Eve dinners will all take place at home
  • Residents discouraged by surging food prices, say they will keep the gathering dinners relatively simple

Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:25pm, 29 Jan, 2022

