The survey showed more than nine in 10 children did not have enough nutrients in the milk and alternatives category. Photo: Shutterstock
Nutritional imbalance could affect physical and mental development of Hong Kong underprivileged children, survey shows
- People Service Centre interviewed 246 children aged six to 11, found all of them did not meet standards for sufficient intake of at least one of five food categories
- Nutritional deficiencies and imbalances could lead to health problems in children, increase risks of chronic illnesses, dietitian Yuen Hoi-kei says
Topic | Healthy Eating
