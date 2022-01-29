The survey showed more than nine in 10 children did not have enough nutrients in the milk and alternatives category. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Nutritional imbalance could affect physical and mental development of Hong Kong underprivileged children, survey shows

  • People Service Centre interviewed 246 children aged six to 11, found all of them did not meet standards for sufficient intake of at least one of five food categories
  • Nutritional deficiencies and imbalances could lead to health problems in children, increase risks of chronic illnesses, dietitian Yuen Hoi-kei says

Topic |   Healthy Eating
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:07pm, 29 Jan, 2022

