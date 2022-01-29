The girl and her father were discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
The girl and her father were discharged from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: calls for better communication by Hong Kong health authorities after family complains about outdated test results for baby

  • Parents say Department of Health never informed them directly of the change to their 10-month-old daughter’s Covid-19 status
  • Tests on the girl first came back as indeterminate before being classified as asymptomatic, despite the infant testing negative repeatedly

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
William Yiu

Updated: 10:57pm, 29 Jan, 2022

