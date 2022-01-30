Residents queue up to get inoculated at a mobile vaccination station in Tsz Wan Shan. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert suggests social-distancing measures can be eased if city reaches 80 per cent vaccination rate

  • Professor Lau Yu-lung says 80 per cent vaccination rate indicates city will have met conditions for relaxing some of the tough social-distancing measures
  • City can consider adopting strategy of ‘living with the virus’ once the vaccination rate is boosted, he adds

Nadia Lam
Updated: 3:01pm, 30 Jan, 2022

