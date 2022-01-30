A pet store owner has urged the government to be clear about any potential restrictions on hamster imports. Photo: Nora Tam
A pet store owner has urged the government to be clear about any potential restrictions on hamster imports. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong pet store owner calls for better communication from authorities as stores reopen after temporary closure

  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department allows pet shops selling hamsters to reopen on Sunday
  • Pet store owner voices concern over possible testing regulations for hamsters, says business with overseas breeders could drop

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 7:17pm, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A pet store owner has urged the government to be clear about any potential restrictions on hamster imports. Photo: Nora Tam
A pet store owner has urged the government to be clear about any potential restrictions on hamster imports. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE