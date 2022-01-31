The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to give Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony a miss to supervise anti-pandemic fight in city

  • Separate sources confirm Carrie Lam, who was earlier invited to Friday’s opening ceremony, has cancelled plans to travel to Beijing on Wednesday
  • Health officials have warned of an increasing proportion of untraceable Covid-19 cases, urging public to avoid cross-family gatherings at Lunar New Year

Nadia Lam
Updated: 12:29pm, 31 Jan, 2022

