The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to give Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony a miss to supervise anti-pandemic fight in city
- Separate sources confirm Carrie Lam, who was earlier invited to Friday’s opening ceremony, has cancelled plans to travel to Beijing on Wednesday
- Health officials have warned of an increasing proportion of untraceable Covid-19 cases, urging public to avoid cross-family gatherings at Lunar New Year
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held on Friday. Photo: Xinhua