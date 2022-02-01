Kwai Chung Estate was recently hit by a coronvirus outbreak. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 129 new cases as hospital chief warns of ‘tsunami-like’ outbreak after Lunar New Year
- Number of untraceable infections surges to the highest since the city’s fifth wave began
- Hospital Authority chief executive Tony Ko urges residents to keep family visits during Lunar New Year holiday to a minimum
