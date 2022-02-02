Covid-19 patients will be able to leave hospital earlier following a relaxation of discharge criteria. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong to relax discharge criteria for Covid-19 patients, freeing up hospital beds amid surge in untraceable cases, adviser says
- The changes could shorten hospital stays by five to seven days, according to respiratory medicine expert David Hui
- Meanwhile, five preliminary-positive infections were uncovered at local housing estates on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
