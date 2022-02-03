Authorities conduct a round of compulsory testing at Shek Yam East Estate on Wednesday night. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: ‘no hope’ of stamping out fifth wave unless Hong Kong improves ability to detect untraceable infections, expert says
- Dr Leung Chi-chiu says Hong Kong lacks an effective way of finding untraceable cases, calling it one of the weakest parts of its anti-pandemic strategy
- ‘The government should hand out more fast testing kits in the community … [and] follow up on the confirmed cases faster,’ he said
