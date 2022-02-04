Residents queue up for Covid-19 testing in Wong Tai Sin. The city hopes to ramp up its testing capacity to 200,000 per day. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong will seek to ramp up testing capacity to 200,000 per day amid growing outbreak
- ‘The current epidemic situation is very severe, and it is moving towards a worsening trend as cases rise,’ says civil service chief Patrick Nip
- Daily caseloads have been in the triple digits over the last three days, and the number of local unlinked infections reached 167 as of Thursday
