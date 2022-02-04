Residents wait to get Covid-19 tests at a mobile station in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Residents wait to get Covid-19 tests at a mobile station in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms another 130 new local cases as authorities consider tightening social-distancing rules to contain potential exponential growth of outbreak

  • Health officials confirm 131 new cases in total including one imported infection, with 59 listed as untraceable
  • Source says Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will tighten social-distancing rules, and optimise quarantine and isolation arrangements

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Sammy HeungLaura WestbrookTony Cheung
Sammy Heung Laura Westbrook and Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:33pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents wait to get Covid-19 tests at a mobile station in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Residents wait to get Covid-19 tests at a mobile station in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE