Makeshift Covid-19 wards at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
Is Hong Kong heading for ‘living with Covid’ after latest changes to hospital treatment and quarantine?
- Asymptomatic patients will be treated at the Penny’s Bay quarantine facility rather than in hospital, while close contacts of cases will isolate at home
- Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui Shu-cheong calls latest raft of measures a ‘solution when there are no other solutions’
