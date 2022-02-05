Makeshift Covid-19 wards at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
Makeshift Covid-19 wards at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Is Hong Kong heading for ‘living with Covid’ after latest changes to hospital treatment and quarantine?

  • Asymptomatic patients will be treated at the Penny’s Bay quarantine facility rather than in hospital, while close contacts of cases will isolate at home
  • Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui Shu-cheong calls latest raft of measures a ‘solution when there are no other solutions’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Victor Ting

Updated: 8:00am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Makeshift Covid-19 wards at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
Makeshift Covid-19 wards at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE