Authorities say owners should not dump their pets. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: 2 cats owned by close contact of Covid-19 patient in Hong Kong test positive

  • Close contact’s five domestic shorthair cats were sent to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for quarantine on Friday, with two testing positive
  • Department spokesman stresses that under no circumstances should owners abandon their pets

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 1:00am, 5 Feb, 2022

