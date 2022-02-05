Authorities say owners should not dump their pets. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: 2 cats owned by close contact of Covid-19 patient in Hong Kong test positive
- Close contact’s five domestic shorthair cats were sent to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for quarantine on Friday, with two testing positive
- Department spokesman stresses that under no circumstances should owners abandon their pets
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
