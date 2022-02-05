People wait to be screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing station in Lek Yuen Community Hall on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong logs record daily tally of 350 infections as civil service chief warns coming 2 weeks key to controlling fifth wave
- Health authorities have confirmed a record 350 infections, with the last peak of 164 cases set on January 27
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says city must ‘race against time’ to curb the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
