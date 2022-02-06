Patients have said they were released from the AsiaWorld-Expo several days late despite completing all necessary testing. Photo: Sam Tsang
Recovering coronavirus patients left ‘hopeless’ after delayed discharge from Hong Kong treatment facility, poor hygiene conditions
- Patients at AsiaWorld-Expo’s treatment facility say they were discharged several days late despite meeting requirements to leave
- Conditions at the venue left one patient feeling ‘hopeless’ as staff kept saying she would leave ‘later’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
