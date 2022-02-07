People queue up for Covid-19 tests in Central on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘We must stay at home’: Hong Kong expecting 614 coronavirus cases; health minister warns of ‘extremely severe’ situation

  • The expected number of new cases is nearly twice the amount recorded on Sunday, with one expert warning the daily count could hit 1,000 soon
  • One official has warned residents who receive positive test results not to go to hospitals, but to remain home and await instructions from authorities instead

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 11:55am, 7 Feb, 2022

