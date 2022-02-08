People wait for Covid-19 tests at mobile screening station at Lek Yuen Community Hall on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong to impose toughest social-distancing rules yet, stick with ‘dynamic zero infection’ strategy
- Public gatherings will be capped at two, and a new ‘vaccine pass’ will be extended to shopping malls, according to a source
- Meanwhile, city leader Carrie Lam says the long-held ‘dynamic zero infection’ approach is necessary to shore up the health care system and prevent deaths
