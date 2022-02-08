Close contacts of Covid-19 patients will now be allowed to quarantine at home. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: who is eligible for home quarantine, and how does it work? All you need to know about the new isolation rules for close contacts
- Close contacts of Covid-19 patients will now be allowed to quarantine at home under certain circumstances and after undergoing an assessment
- Authorities to assess if person’s home is suitable for quarantine, including whether they live in a subdivided flat or have shared kitchens and bathrooms
