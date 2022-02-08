An outdoor waiting area for Covid-19 admissions at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ by asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, while residents scour shops for rapid test kits

  • Residents who test positive are being forced to wait in makeshift outdoor holding areas for up to 16 hours, nurses’ association head says
  • Post check of branches of Watsons, Mannings and Fortress find test kits are sold out and people advised to line up before they open in morning

Kathleen Magramo and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 6:49pm, 8 Feb, 2022

