People queue for Covid-19 tests at a sample collection point in Central earlier this week. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: new cases expected to top 1,100 in exponential spike
- If confirmed, Wednesday’s daily case count will be the first to surpass 1,000 since the pandemic began two years ago
- Around 800 preliminary-positive cases had also been recorded as of Wednesday morning
