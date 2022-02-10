Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the BioNTech vaccine from February 16. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the BioNTech vaccine from February 16. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
‘Don’t wait to get vaccinated’: what Hong Kong parents need to know about Covid-19 jabs for children aged 5 to 11

  • Medical experts say vaccination still key to protecting children from virus, help reduce severity of complications and cut down on transmissions
  • It is safe for children to receive the vaccines unless they develop immediate allergic reactions after a shot or have a fever, they say

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:00am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the BioNTech vaccine from February 16. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Children aged five to 11 will be able to receive the BioNTech vaccine from February 16. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE