Some online entrepreneurs are trying to turn long waits for Covid-19 tests into quick cash. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Some online entrepreneurs are trying to turn long waits for Covid-19 tests into quick cash. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: long queues for testing a moneymaking opportunity for some; city expecting 986 new cases

  • Lines have grown as more people are hit with mandatory testing orders, with some Hongkongers selling reservations and offering their services as paid placeholders
  • Meanwhile, a medical source has warned that the number of expected infections may not present an accurate accounting, as labs confirming test results have been overwhelmed

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 2:24pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Some online entrepreneurs are trying to turn long waits for Covid-19 tests into quick cash. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Some online entrepreneurs are trying to turn long waits for Covid-19 tests into quick cash. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE