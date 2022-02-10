A group of experts has predicted Covid-19 deaths could total 1,000 by June. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: fifth wave could peak at 28,000 cases a day by end of March, deaths could hit 1,000 by June, experts predict
- The team of experts from the University of Hong Kong also said that the only hope of returning to the zero-Covid status quo was a two- to three-month mainland China-style lockdown
- They added that it would be hard to maintain current social-distancing rules for more than three weeks, but acknowledged deaths would increase if restrictions were eased
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A group of experts has predicted Covid-19 deaths could total 1,000 by June. Photo: Dickson Lee