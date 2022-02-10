People scan the government’s “Leave Home Safe” mobile app to enter a restaurant in Tsing Yi on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Tracking function for Hong Kong’s ‘Leave Home Safe’ app would not be illegal, privacy commissioner tells lawmakers

  • Privacy commissioner Ada Chung made the assessment under questioning from lawmakers pressing for the inclusion of such a feature amid a surge in coronavirus cases
  • In the same hearing, constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang did not say whether a tracking feature was in the works, but stressed ‘that the pandemic is at a critical juncture’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:08pm, 10 Feb, 2022

