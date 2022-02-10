Meng Weining, vice-president of Sinovac (Hong Kong) Biotech, said that ongoing animal trials had shown promising results. Photo: Shutterstock
Meng Weining, vice-president of Sinovac (Hong Kong) Biotech, said that ongoing animal trials had shown promising results. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Sinovac Hong Kong executive says trials for Omicron jab may start this month, global distribution in May

  • Meng Weining, vice-president of Sinovac (Hong Kong) Biotech, says animal trials show promising results; human trials could start this month
  • Current development timeline could allow for jabs against Omicron to be ready by May

Topic |   Chinese coronavirus vaccines
Victor Ting

Updated: 9:14pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Weining, vice-president of Sinovac (Hong Kong) Biotech, said that ongoing animal trials had shown promising results. Photo: Shutterstock
Meng Weining, vice-president of Sinovac (Hong Kong) Biotech, said that ongoing animal trials had shown promising results. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE