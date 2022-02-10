A health worker at the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Coronavirus: Beijing steps in to help Hong Kong ramp up testing with support teams and millions of test kits
- Mainland officials and experts will meet their Hong Kong counterparts in ‘coming days’ in Shenzhen
- Mainland authorities also deploying more manpower at border checkpoints to ease crunch in fresh food supplies, sources say
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
A health worker at the Penny’s Bay Quarantine Centre. Photo: Yik Yeung -man