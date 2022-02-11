People queue up to receive the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine at the Kwun Chung Municipal Services Building on Friday morning. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expecting another record high of 1,325 cases; expert calls for vaccination drive to be ramped up
- There were also some 800 preliminary-positive cases recorded as of Friday morning
- Meanwhile, one expert says the city’s vaccination rate needs to hit 90 per cent in the next three weeks to curb the current wave
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
