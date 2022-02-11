Local residents and workers subject to a mandatory testing order queue up for Covid-19 screening in Yuen Long on Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong will need mainland China’s help to significantly boost testing capacity, pro-Beijing heavyweight says
- Anthony Wu, a former Hospital Authority chief and chairman of a contractor setting up a new diagnostic lab, says he anticipates Hong Kong will need to process 3 million tests a day
- To do so, he says, the city ‘will need more than a thousand staff from the mainland to help’
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Local residents and workers subject to a mandatory testing order queue up for Covid-19 screening in Yuen Long on Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse