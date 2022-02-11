Residents wait in line for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Tin Shui Wai on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Residents wait in line for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Tin Shui Wai on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘No excuse to ignore us’, say Hong Kong residents still waiting to receive medical treatment after testing positive for Covid-19

  • Residents say they have remained at home for a week after testing positive for Covid-19, but health authorities have not offered any assistance so far
  • Delay in treatment and simultaneous home quarantine will lead to higher risk of cross-infection and worsen city’s pandemic situation, they add

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 8:11pm, 11 Feb, 2022

