Residents wait in line for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Tin Shui Wai on Friday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
‘No excuse to ignore us’, say Hong Kong residents still waiting to receive medical treatment after testing positive for Covid-19
- Residents say they have remained at home for a week after testing positive for Covid-19, but health authorities have not offered any assistance so far
- Delay in treatment and simultaneous home quarantine will lead to higher risk of cross-infection and worsen city’s pandemic situation, they add
