Residents and workers queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Yuen Long on Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Explainer |
Coronavirus: what is Hong Kong’s dynamic zero-infection strategy and should city consider ‘mainland-style lockdowns’?
- Hong Kong’s dynamic zero-infection strategy is on a smaller, more targeted scale and does not have a system to track residents’ whereabouts due to privacy concerns
- Government advisers say city does not have enough resources to implement the kind of lockdowns seen in mainland cities such as Xian
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Residents and workers queue up for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Yuen Long on Thursday. Photo: Jelly Tse