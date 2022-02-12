Chief Secretary John Lee is leading the Hong Kong delegation to Shenzhen. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: ministers meet mainland Chinese counterparts in Shenzhen for help as Hong Kong faces new record of 1,510 cases
- No 2 official John Lee Ka-chiu leading delegation to Guangdong provincial city for talks on Saturday, with Hong Kong set to confirm another daily high
- New makeshift hospital expected to be among subjects discussed with authorities from Beijing, Shenzhen and National Health Commission
