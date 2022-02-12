Chief Secretary John Lee is leading the Hong Kong delegation to Shenzhen. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chief Secretary John Lee is leading the Hong Kong delegation to Shenzhen. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: ministers meet mainland Chinese counterparts in Shenzhen for help as Hong Kong faces new record of 1,510 cases

  • No 2 official John Lee Ka-chiu leading delegation to Guangdong provincial city for talks on Saturday, with Hong Kong set to confirm another daily high
  • New makeshift hospital expected to be among subjects discussed with authorities from Beijing, Shenzhen and National Health Commission

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Tony CheungDenise Tsang
Tony Cheung and Denise Tsang

Updated: 2:32pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Secretary John Lee is leading the Hong Kong delegation to Shenzhen. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chief Secretary John Lee is leading the Hong Kong delegation to Shenzhen. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE