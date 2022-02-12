Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong university students told to quit dormitories as surging Covid-19 cases prompt new measures to keep campuses safe
- Chinese University wants dormitory residents to leave by Sunday, but non-local students can remain
- Education University says it allowed occupants to leave after learning of infections at student accommodation
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee