Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong university students told to quit dormitories as surging Covid-19 cases prompt new measures to keep campuses safe

  • Chinese University wants dormitory residents to leave by Sunday, but non-local students can remain
  • Education University says it allowed occupants to leave after learning of infections at student accommodation

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chungKathleen Magramo
Ng Kang-chung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 4:10pm, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
Students at Chinese University have been asked to move out of their dormitories as part of campus health measures against the coronavirus. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE