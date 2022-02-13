Many elderly residents in Hong Kong have struggled with the technology involved in the vaccination drive. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: alone, afraid and distrustful of government, many elderly residents shun vaccines, despite the price paid

  • While younger Hongkongers have largely embraced the inoculation drive, the majority of residents aged 80 and above are resisting
  • Living alone with little outside contact, some worry what will happen if they develop complications, while others say they have no clear guidance from their doctors

Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:00am, 13 Feb, 2022

