A new makeshift hospital to help Hong Kong’s fight against Covid-19 is expected to be set up and modelled on the type that first popped up in the mainland city of Wuhan (pictured) at the start of the pandemic more than two years ago. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expected to breach new threshold in number of Covid-19 infections, with over 3,000 preliminary-positive cases
- Development comes as sources say new makeshift hospital to be built on a ‘scalable plan’ that allows for capacity to be increased if outbreak gets out of hand
- Personal protective equipment, masks and other medical supplies from the mainland also expected to arrive ‘in batches’ as early as next week
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
