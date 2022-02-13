Vegetable prices have remained high for days in Hong Kong given the tighter supply. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 4 more cross-border truckers test positive, forcing temporary shutdown of gateway for fresh food

  • Operation of interchange venue for cross-border drivers at Man Kam To control point suspended for disinfection
  • Only 30 to 40 trucks of vegetables able to cross on Saturday, compared with 100-200 a day the city usually relies on, industry group says

Jack Tsang
Updated: 7:35pm, 13 Feb, 2022

