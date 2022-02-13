Aerial photo of a makeshift hospital in Wuhan, China. Photo: Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu
Coronavirus: location of new makeshift hospital in Hong Kong to be decided as early as next week
- Sources say it will be ‘a scalable plan’ that will allow for capacity to be increased if outbreak worsens
- Personal protective equipment, masks and other medical supplies from the mainland will also be arriving ‘in batches’ as early as next week
