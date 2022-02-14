The Legislative Council is expected to approve a new relief package for businesses and individuals affected by the city’s fifth wave of infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: unemployed in line to get HK$10,000 handout; city expecting 1,536 new cases
- The payment is part of the city’s sixth round of pandemic relief funding, expected to be approved by the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee on Tuesday
- The package also includes handouts for an estimated 67,000 businesses spread across numerous sectors
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The Legislative Council is expected to approve a new relief package for businesses and individuals affected by the city’s fifth wave of infections. Photo: Nora Tam