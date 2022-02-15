Lam’s one-year-old son waited several days for help from health authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Photo: Handout
‘My son started coughing’. Hongkongers forced to wait days for help as hospitals struggle to cope with rising coronavirus cases
- About 10,000 residents who tested positive for Covid-19 have been waiting at home for hospital treatment as of Monday
- Isolation beds specially designed for children are full, according to health authorities
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
