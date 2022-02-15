Chief Secretary John Lee speaks to the press after returning from a meeting with mainland Chinese officials in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Chief Secretary John Lee speaks to the press after returning from a meeting with mainland Chinese officials in Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung Man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: city’s No 2 official enters home isolation after domestic helper tests preliminary-positive

  • Chief Secretary John Lee and his family have carried out rapid coronavirus tests and returned negative results, and will submit specimens for confirmation as soon as possible
  • A source familiar with the matter says Lee attended an Executive Council meeting with city leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday morning

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 3:45pm, 15 Feb, 2022

