The government is seeking to recruit taxi drivers to ferry Covid-19 patients to and from outpatient clinics. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong taxi industry in talks with government to ferry coronavirus patients to and from clinics
- The industry has requested special payments of HK$60,000 a month for drivers and HK$15,000 a month to rent the taxis from owners, on top of the metered fares
- The arrangement, first revealed on Tuesday morning, would only apply to patients with mild cases of Covid-19
