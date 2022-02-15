A young girl waits for her first Sinovac jab at Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A young girl waits for her first Sinovac jab at Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong doctors report rapid uptake of coronavirus vaccine bookings among toddlers as escalating outbreak causes parents to ‘panic’

  • Family doctors and paediatric experts report sharp rise in vaccination appointments among toddlers as parents ‘panic’ after death of preliminary-positive four-year-old
  • Authorities lower inoculation age for mainland Chinese-made Sinovac jabs from five to three years old, as of Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Tiffany Liang
Victor Ting and Tiffany Liang

Updated: 7:01pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A young girl waits for her first Sinovac jab at Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A young girl waits for her first Sinovac jab at Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE