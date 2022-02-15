Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock
Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Not so healthy: several rice noodle brands found to contain more sodium than labelled, with 1 product a whopping 41 times higher, tests by Hong Kong watchdog find

  • Consumer Council tests find seven out of 23 samples, including vermicelli and mixian noodles, exceed sodium content declared on nutrition labels
  • Many noodle products come with additional flavourings, such as seasoning and sauce sachets, and could increase consumer’s fat and sugar intake if used as a soup base

Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 7:43pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock
Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE