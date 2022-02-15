Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock
Not so healthy: several rice noodle brands found to contain more sodium than labelled, with 1 product a whopping 41 times higher, tests by Hong Kong watchdog find
- Consumer Council tests find seven out of 23 samples, including vermicelli and mixian noodles, exceed sodium content declared on nutrition labels
- Many noodle products come with additional flavourings, such as seasoning and sauce sachets, and could increase consumer’s fat and sugar intake if used as a soup base
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Rice noodles are seen by many Hongkongers as a healthier option. Photo: Shutterstock