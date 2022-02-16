The girl died at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Condolences flood social media for parents of girl, 3, who became Hong Kong’s youngest Covid-related fatality
- Girl had no underlying medical problems and was transferred to Hong Kong Children’s Hospital, where she died at 8.37pm on Tuesday
- Professor Lau Yu-lung, a paediatrician, notes that young children are more prone to serious complications due to their narrow nasal passages and air tubes
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The girl died at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: Dickson Lee