Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the Hong Kong government to make stabilising the pandemic its top priority. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Xi Jinping urges local government to take ‘main responsibility’ in containing fifth wave and placing top priority on stability and people’s lives
- ‘Authorities must mobilise all forces and resources that can be mobilised, take all necessary measures and protect Hong Kong people’s lives and health,’ Xi was quoted as saying in pro-Beijing media
- Beijing was also setting up a work mechanism led by the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the National Health Commission to ensure effective anti-pandemic coordination
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
