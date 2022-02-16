Covid-19 patients lay on hospital beds as they wait in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: more than 4,200 new cases expected; 12,000 patients awaiting admission to hospital, isolation facilities, source says
- Officials have reiterated that daily confirmed case counts no longer reflect the full extent of the situation due to a backlog of test samples
- Even without Wednesday’s cases, the city’s surging fifth wave has already accounted for more confirmed infections than all previous waves combined
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Covid-19 patients lay on hospital beds as they wait in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang