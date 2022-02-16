Styrofoam boxes piled up near Chun Yeung Street Market in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Walls of styrofoam boxes pile up across Hong Kong after cross-border truckers told mainland China no longer taking them
- Containers used by drivers to bring fresh food into city, but mainland wholesale markets no longer willing to take them back due to infection fears
- Food and Environmental Hygiene Department says they are responsibility of ‘street management’, which usually means assortment of government entities
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Styrofoam boxes piled up near Chun Yeung Street Market in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen