Styrofoam boxes piled up near Chun Yeung Street Market in North Point. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Walls of styrofoam boxes pile up across Hong Kong after cross-border truckers told mainland China no longer taking them

  • Containers used by drivers to bring fresh food into city, but mainland wholesale markets no longer willing to take them back due to infection fears
  • Food and Environmental Hygiene Department says they are responsibility of ‘street management’, which usually means assortment of government entities

Tiffany Liang
Updated: 9:41pm, 16 Feb, 2022

