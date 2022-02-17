Wards at the makeshift hospital at AsiaWorld-Expo at Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: isolation hotels, makeshift hospitals and citywide testing? Officials racing to answer Xi Jinping’s call on taming fifth wave

  • Among proposals being considered is plan to test residents three times within a short period to identify hidden carriers, source says, stressing talks still preliminary
  • Makeshift hospitals could be built at Penny’s Bay quarantine centre, Lok Ma Chau Loop near border and AsiaWorld-Expo facility

Lilian Cheng and William Zheng

Updated: 10:30am, 17 Feb, 2022

