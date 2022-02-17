A top Beijing official has ordered mainland authorities to speed up their anti-pandemic assistance to Hong Kong at a meeting in Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: senior Beijing official orders mainland Chinese authorities to speed up efforts to help city’s anti-pandemic fight
- The orders were issued at a meeting on Wednesday led by Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office director Xia Baolong
- Meanwhile, the city was expecting to confirm at least 5,000 new infections, with more preliminary-positive cases still being confirmed, according to a source
