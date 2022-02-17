The recent crush of coronavirus cases has left the city’s hospitals and ambulance service facing manpower shortages. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘20 patients for every staff member’ in public hospitals as fifth wave surges; city facing at least 5,000 cases
- A Hospital Authority union leader says an ideal staff-to-patient ratio would be more like one to four, adding some medical professionals ‘have never faced such a bad situation’
- The explosion in cases has also hit the city’s ambulance service, which is facing a ‘severe shortage of manpower’, according to a Fire Services Department official
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
The recent crush of coronavirus cases has left the city’s hospitals and ambulance service facing manpower shortages. Photo: Sam Tsang